The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has deferred the online application deadline for the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services - 2023 under Advt No. 58 of 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hpsc.gov.in till December 25, 2023. Earlier, the application deadline was December 21.

The preliminary exam will be conducted on February 11, 2024. The main written examination is likely to be conducted on March 30 and 31, 2024. The Personality Test/ Viva- voce to be announced later

“It is hereby announced for the general information of the candidates that the Commission has decided to extend the closing date to apply online for the posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Examination - 2023 (Advt. No. 58 of 2023) from 21.12.2023 to 25.12.2023 (Monday) till 11:55 PM,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 121 vacancies.

Steps to apply for HPSC HCS 2023



Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Advertisements tab Click on the application links available against Advt No. 58 of 2023 Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for HPSC HCS 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.