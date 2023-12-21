The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Specialist Officer (for participating banks) exam 2023 today, December 21. Registered candidates can download their admit cards at the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS SO exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 30 to 31, 2023. The result will be announced in January 2024. The Main exam is scheduled to be held in January 2024 and the result will be declared in February 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1402 vacancies.

Candidates are advised to check the exam programme, exam syllabus, exam pattern and sample questions in the information handout released by the Institute below:

Here’s the information handout.

Steps to download SO admit card 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the link to download ‘CRP Specialist Officer XIII Exam Call Letter’ Now click ‘Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-SPL-XIII’ Key in your credentials and login The IBPS SO admit card 2023 will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.