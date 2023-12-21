Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the document verification (DV) schedule for the District Art and Culture Officer Competitive Examination 2021. As per the notification, the DV is scheduled to be conducted on December 30 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM. A total of 97 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round.

The applicants will get admission for the DV round with the Main exam admit card. No separate admit card will be issued for the DV round.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 38 vacancies for the post of District Art and Culture Officer in the Arts, Culture and Youth Department of the state government.

Steps to download DACO DV schedule 2021

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on DACO DV 2021 schedule link The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to DACO DV 2021 schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.