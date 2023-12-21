The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of the Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator [(AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)] in Delhi Police Examination, 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The PE&MT and DV was conducted from March 28, 2023, to 13, 2024. A total of 7444 candidates appeared for the DV round. The marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission in due course.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SSC Head Constable result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, login to the portal Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.