The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer and Assistant Horticulture Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till December 24, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 263 vacancies out of which 84 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Agricultural Officer in Tamil Nadu Agricultural Extension Subordinate Service and 179 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Horticultural Officer in Tamil Nadu Horticultural Subordinate Service. The TNPSC AAO and AHO exam is scheduled to be conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode on February 7, 2024 in two session.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be below the age of 18 years or above the age of 32 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational Qualification:

For Assistant Agriculture Officer - Candidates (i) Must have passed Higher Secondary (plus two) Examination and (ii) Must possess two years Diploma in Agriculture from the Institution recognized by the Government of Tamil Nadu or affiliated with the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University; or Gandhigram Rural Institute, Dindigul District; or Annamalai University or any other institution under the control of the Commissioner of Agriculture.

For Assistant Horticulture Officer - Candidates (i) Must have passed Higher Secondary Examination and (ii) Must have passed two years Diploma course in Horticulture in the Institutions approved by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University / Gandhigram Rural University / Director of Horticulture and Plantation Crops or Diploma course in Horticulture awarded by the Annamalai University.

Application Fee

Candidates will be charged a one time registration fee of Rs 150 at the time of application and an examination fee of Rs 100. Relaxations for reserved category candidates are available in the detailed notification.

Steps to apply for TNPSC AAO, AHO posts

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage Go to Recruitments > Notifications Click on the application link for ‘ASSISTANT AGRICULTURAL OFFICER AND ASSISTANT HORTICULTURAL OFFICER (TAMIL NADU AGRICULTURAL EXTENSION SUBORDINATE SERVICE AND TAMIL NADU HORTICULTURAL SUBORDINATE SERVICE)’ Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the submitted form and take a printout

