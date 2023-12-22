IDBI Bank has released the admit card for the posts of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) and Executives - Sales and Operations (ESO). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.idbibank.in.

According to the notification, the ESO recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 30 and the JAM recruitment exam will be held on December 31. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2100 vacancies in IBDI Bank branches across India.

Candidates can check more details regarding the examinations available in the notifications below:

Notification for JAM recruitment exam 2023.

Notification for ESO recruitment exam 2023.

Steps to download IDBI admit card 2023

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in Go to Careers > Current Openings > Recruitment of JAM and ESO Click on the admit card link under the JAM & ESO recruitment notification Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JAM/ ESO admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.