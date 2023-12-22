Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the posts of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The applicants can submit their suggestions, if any, till December 28, 2023. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 per challenge. The exam was conducted on December 17, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 137 posts.

Steps to download RO/ ARO answer key 2023

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click RO, ARO answer key 2023 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

