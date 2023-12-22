Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) under the joint cadre of Public Works Roads (PWRD) and Public Works (Building & National Highway) Department [PW(B&NH)D] under Advt. No. 34/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in till January 21, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering of an Indian or foreign University recognized by the Government. Or Passed Part A & B of the Associate Membership Examination of the Institution of Engineers (lndia) and possessing a certificate to that effect from the lnstitution of Engineers (lndia) only. Degrees obtained through Distance mode of education will not be eligible. Apart from English, the candidate should have adequate knowledge of at least 1(one) official language of the State of Assam (i.e. Assamese/Bengali/Bodo) except candidates belonging to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The total application fee inclusive of all charges to be paid by General category candidates is Rs 297.20; for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category candidates is Rs 197.20. However, BPL and PwBD candidates will only be charged a processing fee of Rs 47.20.

Steps to apply for APSC Asst Engineer posts 2023

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Online Recruitment Portal’ Click ‘Apply Here’ under ‘Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) underjointcadre of PublicWorks Roads (PWRD) and Public Works (Building & National Highway) Department [PW(B&NH)D]. [34/2023]’

Register yourself, select post and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AE posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.