Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for the post of Informatic Assistant 2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted January 21, 2023. The paper will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in in due course of time. The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2730 vacancies for Informatic Assistant.

Steps to download Informatic Assistant exam schedule



Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on Informatic Assistant exam schedule 2023 The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Selection Process

Candidates will appear for a written test followed by the typing test and document verification.

