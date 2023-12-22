Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Additional Private Secretary (APS) post. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2024, in 5 districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar and Meerut. The test will be held from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 328 APS vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download APS admit card 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the APS admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download APS admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.