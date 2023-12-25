The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the notification for the recruitment of Civilian Police Constables in UP Police. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website uppbpb.gov.in from December 27 onwards. The last date for submitting applications is January 16, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60,244 Male and Female Civilian constable posts through a combined recruitment exam. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the month of February, 2024.

Eligibility Crtieria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 years and 22 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have qualified the Class 10 and 12 (Class 10+2) Board exams from any recognised Board or University in India. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 400 during the registration process. No fee exemptions have been notified.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in an OMR based exam following which the candidates will be subjected to a Document Verification, Physical Standard Test and a physical interview (if required).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.