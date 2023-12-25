The General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various Scale I Officer posts in the Corporation. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website gicre.in/en till January 12, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 85 Scale I Officer vacancies in the corporation.

Vacancy Details

Hindi - 1 post

General - 16 posts

Statistics - 6 posts

Economics - 2 posts

Legal - 7 posts

HR - 6 posts

Engineering - 11 posts

IT - 9 posts

Actuary - 4 posts

Insurance - 17 posts

Medical (MBBS) - 2 posts

Hydrologist - 1 post

Geophysicist - 1 post

Agriculture Science - 1 post

Natural Science - 1 post

Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility, pay scale, exam syllabus, exam programme, age limit, educational qualifications, reservation/relaxations and other information in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the GIC recruitment notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 while SC/ST/Female candidates are exempted from payment of any fees.

Steps to apply for GIC recruitment

Visit the official website gicre.in/en On the homepage, click on ‘People Resources’ > ‘Careers’ Click on the application link for recruitment of Scale I Officers Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for GIC Scale I Officer posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.