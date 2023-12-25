Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the post of AAO exam (Part 1 and Part 2). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on December 27, 2023. The Paper 1 (Part-II) (Public Works Accounts) will be held from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and Paper 3 (Part-I) (Accounting Procedure) will be conducted from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Here’s the exam schedule.

Steps to download DSSSB AAO admit card 2023

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, click on “LINK FOR DOWNLOADING ADMIT CARD FOR AAO EXAMINATION”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.