The Bank of Baroda will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Senior Manager – MSME Relationship on Regular Basis in MSME vertical tomorrow, December 26. Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website www.bankofbaroda.in at the earliest to avoid delays.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 250 Senior Manager posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 28 years to 37 years as on December 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in all semesters/years with minimum 8 years of experience of Relationship/Credit Management, preferably in MSME OR Post Graduate / MBA (Marketing & Finance) or equivalent professional qualification with minimum 6 years of experience of Relationship/Credit Management, preferably in MSME Banking with any Bank/ NBFC/Financial Institutions in India. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee of Rs 600 + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges are applicable to General, EWS and OBC candidates, whereas Rs 100 + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges are applicable to SC, ST, PWD & Women candidates.

Steps to apply for Senior Manager posts

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under career tab Click on “Apply Now” under Recruitment of Senior Manager – MSME Relationship on Regular Basis in MSME vertical Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.