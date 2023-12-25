The All India Management Association (AIMA) has started the online application process for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Paper Based Test. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mat.aima.in till February 20, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25 and the applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from February 22 (5.00 PM) onwards.

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 2100 for MAT Paper Based Test.

Steps to register for MAT PBT February 2023

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

About MAT

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) offered by 600 business schools. MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.