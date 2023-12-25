Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in different super specialty disciplines of A.G.M.C && G.B. Pant Hospital under the Health and Family Welfare Department ,Govt. of Tripura.(Advt. No-15/2023). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in from December 27 onwards. The last date to fill up the form is January 29 (5.30 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 12 vacancies. The upper age limit of the applicants is upto 50 years as on January 29, 2024. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General category will have to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to SC/ST/BPL card holders/ Physically Handicapped candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.