Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will soon release the admit card for the post of Statistical Officer. Once out, eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website www.opsc.gov.in from December 26 onwards.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 31 in two shifts — Paper I from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and Paper II from 1.30 PM 4.30 PM. The exam will be held in different exam centres at Cuttack.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 33 vacancies.

Steps to download SO admit card 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Statistical Officer admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and viva voce test. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.