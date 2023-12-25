Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Animal Husbandry Dept., Combined (Group-C) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2024, in 13 districts. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 645 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Group C admit card 2023

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on Agriculture/Horticulture/Animal Husbandry Dept., Combined (Group-C) Exam 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Group C admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.