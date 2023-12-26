The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the results for the Common Recruitment Exam (CRE) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The AIIMS Common Recruitment exam was conducted on December 18 in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM, and December 20 from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

“This result is provisional and is being declared on the basis of information filled by the candidates in their Online Registration Form and provisionally permitted to appear in the online (CBT) mode Recruitment Examination without screening of their Online Registration Form. However, their candidature is subject to fulfillment of the eligibility conditions as laid down in the advertisement as well as subsequent corrigendum/addendum(s) published on website,” reads the official result document.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3060 vacancies of Stenographer, Clerks, Assistant Engineers and other Group B and Group C posts in the AIIMS across the country. The full post-wise vacancy details along with the pay scale, eligibility criteria and other details is available on the official notification.

Steps to download AIIMS CRE results

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on the notification for CRE results Click on the result link for your post code (post code that one has applied for) The AIIMS CRE results 2023 for the specific post code will appear on screen Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.