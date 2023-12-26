BHU recruitment 2023: Application underway for 258 Group A, Group B posts at bhu.ac.in
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various Group A and Group B posts in the University. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bhu.ac.in till January 22, 2024 (upto 5.00 PM). The last date for submission of downloaded application form along with the enclosures is January 27.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 258 vacancies in the University. The downloaded hardcopy should be submitted to the Office of the Registrar (Recruitment and Assessment Cell), Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi – 221005 before January 27.
Vacancy Details
- Executive Engineer - 3 posts
- System Engineer - 1 post
- Junior Maintenance Engineer /Networking Engineer - 1 post
- Deputy Librarian - 2 posts
- Assistant Librarian - 4 posts
- Chief Nursing Officer - 1 post
- Nursing Superintendent - 2 posts
- Medical Officer - 23 posts
- Nursing Officer - 221 posts
Candidates can view the post-wise eligibility, pay scale, required documents, work experience, age limit, relaxations/reservations, selection process and other information in the official notification linked below:
Application Fee
A non-refundable Application Fee of Rs. 1000 shall be paid online by the candidates of UR, EWS and OBC categories for Group ‘A’ posts and and Rs. 500 by the candidates of UR, EWS and OBC categories for Group ‘B’ Non-teaching. No application fees shall be charged from the candidates of SC, ST, PwDs categories and women candidates
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website bhu.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’
- Now click on the link for ‘Non-Teaching posts’ in the Recruitment portal
- Click on the application link under ‘Advertisement No. 20/2023-2024 (Non teaching positions under Group A & B)’
- Register yourself and fill out the form
- Upload documents, pay the fee, submit and download a copy
- Take a printout for future reference
