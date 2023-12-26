Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Librarian and Sports Officer. As per the notification, the examination will be held on January 28, 2024, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from January 21 onwards. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 129 Sports Officer posts and 255 Librarian posts.

Steps to download SO, Librarian admit card 2023



Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

