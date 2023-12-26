The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Lineman (ALM) under Advt No. CRA 301/23. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website pspcl.in till January 15, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2500 posts, of which 837 posts are reserved for women candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or equivalent and National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in Lineman Trade. The candidates who possess higher education i.e., Degree/ Diploma in Electrical Engineering will be considered only if they have minimum qualifications i.e., National Apprenticeship Certificate in Lineman Trade. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application fees Applicable GST @ 18% Total All candidates except Schedule Cast and Person with Disability category

Rs 800/- per Application

144

Rs 944 + Bank Charges (if applicable) Candidates Schedule Cast and Person with Disability Category

Rs 500/- per Application

90

Rs 590 + Bank Charges (if applicable)

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.