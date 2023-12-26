PSPCL invites applications for 2500 Assistant Lineman posts; check details here
Candidates will be able to apply for the posts at pspcl.in till January 15, 2024.
The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Lineman (ALM) under Advt No. CRA 301/23. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website pspcl.in till January 15, 2023.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2500 posts, of which 837 posts are reserved for women candidates.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Matriculation or equivalent and National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in Lineman Trade. The candidates who possess higher education i.e., Degree/ Diploma in Electrical Engineering will be considered only if they have minimum qualifications i.e., National Apprenticeship Certificate in Lineman Trade. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Application fees
|Applicable GST @ 18%
|Total
|All candidates except Schedule Cast and Person with Disability category
|
Rs 800/- per Application
|
144
|Rs 944 + Bank Charges (if applicable)
|Candidates Schedule Cast and Person with Disability Category
|
Rs 500/- per Application
|
90
|Rs 590 + Bank Charges (if applicable)
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.