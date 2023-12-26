The Indian Navy will soon conclude the online registration process for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) for recruitment to the post of Chargeman, Senior Draughtsman and Tradesman Mate at various Commands. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in till December 31 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 910 vacancies in the Indian Navy.

Vacancy Details

Chargeman (Ammunition Workshop and Factory) - 42 vacancies

Sr Draughtsman (Electrical, Mechanical, Construction, Cartographic and Armament) - 258 vacancies

Tradesman Mate (Eastern, Western and Southern Naval Command) - 610 vacancies

Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility, age limit, physical requirements, pay scale, reservations/relaxations, application process and other information in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 295. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex Servicemen and Women candidates are exempt from payment of any fees

Steps to register for INCET 01/2023

Visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in Go to ‘Join Navy’ > ‘Ways to Join’ > ‘Civilians’ > ‘INCET-01/2023’ Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for INCET 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the screening of their applications followed by a computer based examination.

For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.