Xavier School of Management has released the admit cards for the Xavier Aptitude Test 2024 or XAT 2024 today, December 26. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website xatonline.in.

XAT 2024 will be conducted on January 7, 2024. The exam will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI. The XAT score is being used by more than 160 institutes for admissions. For more than 72 years XLRI has been conducting XAT at all Indian levels to select the most appropriate students for management education.

Steps to download XAT 2024 admit card

Visit the official website xatonline.in On the homepage, click on XAT 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download XAT 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.