The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on January 5th, 6th, 11th and 12th, 2024. The Main examination is likely to be conducted in February 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 8283 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India.

Steps to download Clerk posts admit card 2023

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on Junior Associate admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Clerk admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.