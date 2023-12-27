Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the admit card for the various posts of Inspector, Head Constable, Sub-Inspector, and others. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website slprbassam.in.

The written test is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2024 at Guwahati. The exam for the posts of Head Constable and Constable will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and the tests for Inspector and Sub Inspector posts will be conducted from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 332 vacancies, of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Inspector (B), 60 for Sub-Inspector (B), 70 for Head Constable (B) and 200 for Constable (B).

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, select post and click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.