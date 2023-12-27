The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application correction window for the Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) 2023-24 under the aegis of Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) today, December 27. Eligible candidates can edit their completed registration forms on the official website exams.nta.ac.in till December 29.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held on January 14, 2023. The exam will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the 1st week of January 2024.

“All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website (https://exams.nta.ac.in/SSCMNS) and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction/s in their particulars, in their respective Application Form, if required. The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 29 December 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

Steps to correct/edit MNS application

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in Click on the link Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) 2023-24 Now click on the registration link for MNS SSC 2023-24 Login using your registration details and proceed Make changes to the application (if required) Save, download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selection on the basis of their performance in the CBT exam and the physical interview.

