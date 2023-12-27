The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the upcoming CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) January exam 2024 today, December 27. Candidates who have registered can download their admit cards on the official website www.icsi.edu.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 6, 2024.

“This has reference to your registration for appearing in the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 6th January 2024. You are requested to download your Admit Card along with instructions. The same will be available for download from 27th December 2023 onwards by entering your CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique Id) and Date of Birth. For best results, please use Google Chrome or Internet Explorer 8.0 & above for viewing and printing of the Admit Card,” reads the notification.

Here’s the ICSI notification.

Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu Go to Latest@ICSI—Students Click on the ‘Admit Cards of January 2024 CSEET to be held on 06th January 2024 are available for download’ On the advertisement, click on the link to download admit card Key in your registration details, login and click View/Download admit card Download a copy and take a printout of the admit card

Direct link to download ICSI CSEET Jan admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.