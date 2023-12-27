The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the results for Class 10th, 12th public examinations, October/November 2023 today, December 27. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website results.nios.ac.in.

The NIOS Secondary and Senior Secondary examination was conducted from October 3 to November 8, 2023. The examination for Class 10 was conducted from 2.30 to 4.30 pm and for Class 12 2.30 to 5.30 pm.

Steps to download NIOS Class 10, 12 results

Visit the official website results.nios.ac.in Now click on the result link for Class 10, Class 12 October-November exam Click on ‘Check result’ and key in your credentials On the portal, click on the link to View/Download scorecard Check and download your results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Class 10, 12 results.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.