The Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited (HSCL) India, has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various posts in the organisation. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hsclindia.in till January 31, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 vacancies to various posts in grades E1 to E3 and E4 to E6.

Vacancy Details

Manager (Civil) - 8 posts

Dy. Manager (Civil) - 14 posts

Asst. Manager (Civil) - 9 posts

Manager (Electrical) - 2 posts

Manager (Finance) - 3 posts

Dy. Manager (Finance) - 3 posts

Manager (HRM) - 1 post

Dy. Manager (HRM) - 2 posts

Manager (Law) - 1 post

Dy. Manager (Law) - 1 post

Manager (Company Secretary) - 1 post

General Manager (Civil/Engg.) - 3 posts

Addl. General Manager (Civil/Engg.) - 4 posts

Dy. General Manager (Civil/Engg.) - 2 posts

Addl. General Manager (Finance) - 1 post

Dy. General Manager (Finance) - 1 post

Candidates are advised to check the pay scale, post-wise eligibility criteria, essential qualification, mode of selection, reservations/relaxations and other details in the official notifications below:

Here’s the E1 to E3 recruitment notice.

Here’s the E4 to E6 recruitment notice.

Application Fee

Applicants/Candidates belonging to the General, OBC & EWS category are required to pay a non refundable amount of Rs.1000. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Persons with Benchmarked Disabilities, category shall be exempted from paying the application fees. Internal candidates shall be exempted from paying application fees.

Steps to apply for HSCL recruitment 2023

Visit the official website hsclindia.in Go to HRM > Careers> Careers with HSCL Click on the application links under ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT FOR E1 to E3 GRADE and ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT FOR E4 to E6 GRADE Register on the ibps portal and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply to various posts in HSCL.

Selection Process

Candidates applying to posts under Grade E1 to E3 will be shortlisted based on a main qualifying exam Written Test/CBT. While candidates applying for Grade E4 to E6 posts will be selected based on a preliminary screening followed by interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.