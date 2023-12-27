The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has deferred the exam date of the Graduate Teachers / Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) exam (Advt. No. 03/2023). As per the notification, the exam will now be held on February 4, 2024. The decision was taken after receiving requests to postpone the exam from candidates affected by heavy rain and flood. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2024.

The admit card is available to download from the official website trb.tn.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2222 posts.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Graduate Teachers/ BRTE admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Teacher admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, written examination and certificate verification.

