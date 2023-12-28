AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Supervisor in the organisation. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website aiesl.in till January 15 (upto 5.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 209 vacancies in various parts of the country.

Vacancy Details

Delhi - 87 vacancies

Mumbai - 70 vacancies

Kolkata - 12 vacancies

Hyderabad - 10 vacancies

Nagpur - 10 vacancies

Thiruvananthapuram - 20 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should not be above the age of 35 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications: Minimum 3 years Graduation (B.Sc/B.Com/B.A) or equivalent from Govt. recognized university in any discipline and Certificate course in Computer (Minimum 01 year duration) from recognized institute with Minimum 01 year work experience in data entry / computer applications in a reputed organization after post-qualification OR BCA/B.Sc. (CS)/ Graduate in IT/CS or equivalent with minimum 01 year work experience in data entry / computer applications in a reputed organization after post-qualification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/EWS/OBC categories have to pay an application/processing fee of Rs 1000.

Steps to apply for AIESL recruitment

Visit the official website aiesl.in On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ Now click on the application link under ‘Notification & Application Format for the post of Assistant Supervisor in AIESL’ Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AIESL posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.