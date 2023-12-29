The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has invited applicants to make changes to their Foreign Medical Graduate Examination December 2023 or FMGE Dec 2023 forms. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website natboard.edu.in till January 1, 2024.

“Pursuant to the closure of the edit window on 18.12.2023, it has been noted that some candidates have not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the selective and final edit window. Such candidates shall be allowed to rectify the incorrect images in their applications during 29th December 2023 to 1st January 2024 (till 11:55PM),” reads the notification.

List of candidates who need to correct the images in their applications.

Steps to make changes to FMGE December 2023 form

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on FMGE tab Click on FMGE December 2023 application link Login and make the necessary changes Submit and take a printout for future reference

