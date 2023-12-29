The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the exam schedule for the post of Lady Constables West Bengal Police - 2023. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on January 21, 2024.

The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website wbpolice.gov.in from January 10 onwards. The WBP recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1420 Lady Constable vacancies. The pay scale is Level-6 in the pay matrix [Rs 22,700 - Rs. 58,500].

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download WB Police admit card 2023

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment’ tab Click on the Lady Constables in West Bengal Police 2023 PMT/ PET admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The posts of Lady Constable shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the WBPRB.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.