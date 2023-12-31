The Department of Purchase and Stores, Department of Atomic Energy, Govt of India will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Junior Purchasing Assistant (JPA) and Junior Storekeeper (JSK) today, December 31. Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website dpsdae.gov.in before 11.59 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 62 vacancies out of which 17 vacancies are for the post of Junior Purchasing Assistant (JPA) and 45 vacancies are for the post of Junior Storekeeper (JSK). The Level-I (OMR-based) and Level-2 (Descriptive) exams are scheduled to be conducted in the 3rd week of January 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 to 27 years as on December 31, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Candidates must be (i) Graduate in Science with 60% marks. OR (ii) Commerce graduate with 60% marks. OR (iii) Must possess Diploma in Mechanical Engineering / Electrical Engineering/ Electronics / Computer Science with 60% marks from Government recognized universities/ institutions. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants will have to remit application fee of Rs 200. The applicants from SC/ ST, Women candidates, Ex-Servicemen and PWD category are exempted from payment of the application fee. Fee once paid shall be non-refundable, non-transferable and cannot be held in reserve for any other examination under any circumstances.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website dpsdae.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ Now click on the link for ‘New Registration’ and register yourself Login, fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit and download a copy of the completed form Take a printout for future reference

