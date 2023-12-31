NTPC recruitment ends today for 114 posts; apply now to avoid delays
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website careers.ntpc.co.in till 11.59 PM.
The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Mining Limited, will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Mining Overman, Magazine Incharge and other posts today, December 31. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website careers.ntpc.co.in till 11.59 PM.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up 114 vacancies at NTPC Mining Limited.
Vacancy Details
- Mining Overman - 52 vacancies
- Magazine Incharge - 7 vacancies
- Mechanical Supervisor - 21 vacancies
- Electrical Supervisor - 13 vacancies
- Vocational Training Instructor - 3 vacancies
- Junior Mine Surveyor - 11 vacancies
- Mining Sirdar - 7 vacancies
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The upper age limit is 30 years as on December 31, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Full time regular Diploma in Mining/Mechanical/Production Engineering/Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Engineering/ Mining/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering/ Mine Survey/Diploma in Mining Engineering/ Certificate of Mining Sirdar competency based on choice of post. More information in the notification.
Here’s the official NTPC notification.
Steps to apply for NTPC posts 2023
- Visit the official website careers.ntpc.co.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘NTPC Mining Limited- Recruitment of experienced persons in coal mining. Applications start date 12.12.2023’
- Now click on the ‘Apply’ link
- Register yourself and proceed with the application
- Select post, fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
- Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.