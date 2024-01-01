The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 86049 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT)/Document Verification (DV) round. The Computer Based Examination (CBE) was conducted from November 14 to December 3, 2023.

“Shortlisted candidates will be called for PE&MT/DV which shall be conducted by the Delhi Police. The schedule of PE&MT/DV shall be communicated by the Delhi Police in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website of Delhi Police (i.e. https://delhipolice.gov.in/) for further updates regarding the PE&MT/DV,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Constable result 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Result tab Click on Delhi Police Constable result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the list of Male candidates qualified for PE&MT and DV round.

Direct link to the list of Female candidates qualified for PE&MT and DV round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.