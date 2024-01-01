The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the notification for the Jharkhand Paramedical Combined Competitive Examination 2023 or JPMCCE 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website jssc.nic.in from January 23 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is February 22, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2532 vacancies. Candidates can check vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the Information Brochure (Regular Vacancy).

Direct link to the Information Brochure (Backlog Vacancy).

Application Fee

The examination fee is Rs 100. The SC/ST category candidates from Jharkhand are required to pay the fee of Rs 50.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.