The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the exam schedule for the Company Secretary Examination - June 2024 today, January 1. Eligible candidates can download the time table from the official website www.icsi.edu.

According to the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to 10, 2024. The exam will be conducted from 9.00 AM to 12.15 PM. Candidates will be given 15 minutes from 9.00 AM to 9.15 AM for reading the question paper.

Date Sheet for CS Executive & Professional Exam Date Executive Programme

(Syllabus - 2017) Executive Programme

(Syllabus - 2022) Professional Programme

(Syllabus - 2017) Professional Programme

(Syllabus - 2022) June 1, 2024 Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Module-I) Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Group-I) Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics (Module-I) Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)- Principles and Practice (Group-I) June 2, 2024 Securities Laws and Capital Markets (Module-II) Securities Laws and Capital Markets (Group-II) Secretarial Audit, Compliance Management and Due Diligence (Module-II) Strategic Management and Corporate Finance (Group-II) June 3, 2024 Company Law (Module-I) Company Law and Practice (Group-I) Corporate Funding and Listings in Stock Exchanges (Module-III) Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances (Group-I) June 4, 2024 Economic, Business and Commercial Laws (Module-II) Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws (Group-II) Advanced Tax Laws (Module-I) Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency (Group-II) June 5, 2024 Setting Up of Business Entities and Closure (Module-I) Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws (Group-I) Corporate Restructuring, Insolvency, Liquidation and Winding-up (Module-II) Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence (Group-I) June 6, 2024 Corporate and Management Accounting (OMR Based) (Module-II) Tax Laws and Practice (Group-II) Multidisciplinary Case Studies (Open Book exam) (Module-III) Elective 2 (Open Book exam) (Group-II) June 7, 2024 Tax Laws (OMR Based) (Module-I) Corporate Accounting and Financial Management (Group-I) Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances (Module-I) Elective 1 (Open Book Exam) (Group-I) June 8, 2024 Financial and Strategic Management (OMR Based) (Module-II) NO EXAMINATION Resolution of Corporate Disputes, Non-Compliances and Remedies (Module-II) NO EXAMINATION June 10, 2024 NO EXAMINATION NO EXAMINATION Elective 1 (Open Book Exam) (Module-III) NO EXAMINATION Note: The Institute reserves June 11, 12, 13 and 14 to meet any exigency.

