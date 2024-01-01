The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the MP State Services Main exam 2022 today, January 1. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The exam is now scheduled to be conducted from January 8 to 13, 2024. A total of 10351 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from December 26 to 31.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 457 vacancies.

MPPSC SSE Main exam schedule Date Subject Time January 8, 2024 General Studies - I 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM January 9, 2024 General Studies - II 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM January 10, 2024 General Studies - III 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM January 11, 2024 General Studies - IV 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM January 12, 2024 General Hindi and Grammar 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM January 13, 2024 Hindi Essay and Draft Writing 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon

Steps to download SSE Mains 2022 admit card

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSE Mains 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of Preliminary exam, Main exam and interview round.

