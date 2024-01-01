The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Grade-A Computer Officer. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website uppbpb.gov.in from January 7, 2024. The last date to submit applications is January 28. The application correction window will be open till January 30.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 930 posts of Grade-A Computer Operator in the Rs 5,200-20,200 pay band.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 years to 28 years, as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have completed Intermediate (Class 12) exam with Physics and Mathematics. Candidates must also have completed O level examination in Computers from the Department of Electronics Accredited in Computer and Communication (DOEACC) OR must have completed a Diploma in Computer Engineering, Information Technology or Electronics Engineering from the Council of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh. More details in the advertisement.



Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from all categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400 to process their applications.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Main examination, PET/PMT and physical interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.