The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview call letters for the 68th Combined Competitive Examination today, January 1, 2024. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The 68th CCE interview is scheduled to be conducted from January 8 to 15, 2024. The interview will be held in two shifts — 9.30 AM and 2.00 PM.

A total of 867 candidates have been declared qualified in the Main examination. The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Steps to download 68th CCE admit cards

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the 68th Combined Competitive Examination interview call letters Key in your credentials and login The 68th CCE interview call letters will appear on screen Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

