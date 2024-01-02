The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the notification of the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can pay the fee and submit the form at uppsc.up.nic.in till January 29 and February 2, respectively. The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms till February 9, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 220 vacancies. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances/ requirements.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on July 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree from any recognised University upto the last date for receipt of the application. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 125 for Unreserved/OBC/EWS categories and Rs 65 for SC/ST/ESM. Persons with disabilities (PWDs) will have to pay a fee of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for UPPSC PCS 2024

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 application link

Complete registration, and proceed with the application process Select post, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted for the recruitment on the basis of — Preliminary Examination, Main Examination (Written) and the Interview round.

