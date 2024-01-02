The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Police Sub-Inspector in Prohibition and Vigilance departments of the Commission under Advt. No. 03/2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 28 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in from January 11 onwards. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 posts out of which 63 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition and 1 vacancy for the post Police SI Vigilance.

Here’s the examination schedule.

Steps to download SI admit card 2023

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on SI admit card 2023 link under Prohibition Dept. tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on a Written Test, PET/PMT, Character Verification/Certificate Verification and a medical check up.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.