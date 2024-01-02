Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the score card of the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download their score cards from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The DV was held from December 16 to 19, 2023. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2248 vacancies.

Steps to download BSSC CGL score card 2022

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the 3rd CGL score card 2022 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CGL score card 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.