The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the provisional answer key of the HP Teacher Eligibility Test November 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website hpbose.org. The applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by January 7, 2024.

The answer key has been released for various subjections including — TGT (JBT) TET Nov 2023, TGT (Shastri) TET Nov 2023, TGT (Urdu) TET Nov 2023, TGT (Punjabi) TET Nov 2023, TGT (LT) TET Nov 2023, TGT (Arts) TET Nov 2023, TGT (Med) TET Nov 2023, and TGT (Non-Med) TET Nov 2023. The exam was held from November 26 to December 9.

Steps to download HP TET Nov answer key 2023

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, go to the Notification tab Click on the answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key

