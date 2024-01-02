The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the results of the Written exam result for recruitment to the post of Research Assistant in Planning Services under Transformation and Development Department under ADVT. NO. 03/2023 today, January 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the provisional selection list from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies. The Research Assistant exam was conducted on August 27, 2023. The candidates who have qualified the written exam will be called for a physical interview, dates for which will be posted on the Commission’s website shortly.

“The Assam Public Service Commission hereby declares today, the 2nd January, 2024, the result of the Screening Test (OMR based) for the post of Research Assistant in Planning Services under Transformation and Development Department (Advt. No. 0312023 Dtd. 23/0312023) conducted by the Commission on 27.08.2023. Candidates bearing the following Roll Numbers will have to appear for Interview. The date(s) of Interview will be notified shortly,” reads the result document.

Steps to download APSC RA exam result

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Result notification for Research Assistant exam The RA exam list of provisionally selected candidates will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the result document Take a printout for future reference

