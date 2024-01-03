Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the admit card for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET 2023) for Assistant Professor. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 13, 2024. Paper I will be held from 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM and Paper 2 will be conducted from 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM. The candidates are advised to reach the examination centre at least one hour before the examination.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download KSET admit card 2023

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on the KSET admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Candidates who qualify the KSET - 2023 are governed by the recruitment rules and regulations stipulated for the post of Assistant Professors of concerned Universities / Colleges / Institutions (Government/ Aided /Private) of Karnataka State.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.