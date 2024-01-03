The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has deferred the online registration dates for the post of Statistical Assistant under the Directorate of Agriculture & Food Production, Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates can now apply for the posts on the official website www.ossc.gov.in from January 10 onwards. The last date to register for the posts is February 9, 2024. The correction window will close on February 14, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Must have passed degree in Arts or Science or Commerce or equivalent degree having Mathematics or Business Mathematics or Statistics or Computer Application or Physics or Economics or Applied Economics or Agriculture Economics or Agriculture Statistics as one of the Main subject from any of the recognised University.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certification Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.