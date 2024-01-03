The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Welfare Officer / Probation Officer / Prison Welfare Officer in various departments under Advt. No 04/ 2023 today, January 3. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 WO/ PO/ WPO vacancies, of which 43 vacancies are for the Department of Women & Child Development and 37 for the Department of Social Welfare.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not exceeding 30 years. More details in the notification.

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Social Work OR Master’s of Art (Sociology) OR Post Graduate Degree in Criminology from a recognized University/Institute. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying the application fees.

Steps to apply for WO, PO and other posts

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in Now click on LINK TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POSTS CURRENTLY ADVERTISED BY DSSSB Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for DSSSB WO, PO, PWO posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.